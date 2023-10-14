WhatsApp Testing New Privacy Feature to Protect Location in Calls

WhatsApp is constantly working on introducing new features to enhance user experience and privacy. The latest addition to its repertoire is a new privacy feature that aims to safeguard users’ location during calls.

The feature, reported WABetaInfo, is currently being tested on the Android beta version ‘2.23.21.12’ and iOS version ‘23.21.1.70’ of the app. It is expected to roll out to more testers in the near future.

This new feature allows users to add an extra layer of security to their calls protecting their location and IP address from malicious actors. It can be accessed through the Advanced section in the privacy settings, where a toggle option called “Protect IP address in calls” can be found.

When enabled, calls made on the device are securely relayed through WhatsApp servers, making it harder for others to infer the user’s location. However, due to the routing process and encryption, the call quality may be slightly degraded.

This feature is especially useful in preventing location tracking unknown users. By enabling it, WhatsApp users can ensure their privacy is protected during calls and minimize the risk of their location being discovered.

WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy does not end there. The company is constantly working on enhancing its user interface as well. Android beta users have been treated to a revamped UI, aligning with Material Design 3. The update brings new icons, colors, and a modern visual appeal to chat bubbles and floating action buttons, improving the overall user experience.

In the updated UI, the three tab options – Chats, Updates, and Calls – have been moved to the bottom, making them more accessible and intuitive for users.

WhatsApp’s dedication to privacy and user experience make it one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide. With the introduction of these new features, it is clear that the company aims to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of messaging apps.

