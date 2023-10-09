WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature to Enhance Chat Security

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new secret code feature that will offer users more control over their locked chats. According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform will soon allow users to choose a custom password for their protected chat folder, adding an extra layer of security for sensitive conversations.

The secret code feature, spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.21.9, will enable users to enter a secret code to access their locked chats from the app’s search bar. This feature will also allow users to lock chats from companion devices. The update is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp suggests using a word or a simple emoji for quick access to the secret code. Users will have the flexibility to change or remove the secret code at any time. This feature will further enhance the privacy and security of conversations, ensuring that even if someone gains access to the user’s phone, they won’t be able to view the locked chats in the separate folder.

WhatsApp previously introduced the Chat Lock feature in May for Android and iOS users, which allowed them to secure their messages and conversations locking them with a passcode, fingerprint, or face unlock options. Locked chat threads are moved to a separate folder, ensuring the privacy of conversations. Notifications from these chats do not display the sender’s name or message preview.

With the upcoming secret code feature, WhatsApp aims to provide even more control and flexibility for users to protect their sensitive chats. By allowing users to choose their custom password, WhatsApp ensures that they have full control over the security of their conversations.

