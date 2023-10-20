WhatsApp to Introduce “View Once” Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp is adding new features to enhance users’ experience on the platform. The latest update includes a “View Once” feature for voice messages, similar to the existing feature for photos and videos. The introduction of this new mode offers an additional layer of privacy for users.

The “View Once” mode for voice notes prevents them from being stored, forwarded, or exported. This feature is currently available to a limited number of Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the app. It can be activated installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android or iOS and tapping a small “1” icon during the recording of a voice note.

Once the voice note is sent with the “View Once” mode enabled, both the sender and the recipient will be unable to listen to it again after it has been dismissed. This ensures an extra level of privacy and reduces the risk of unauthorized access or subsequent listening.

WhatsApp already has a similar “View Once” feature for photos and videos, and now it plans to bring the same level of privacy to audio messages. This feature will give users greater control over their voice notes, as they cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others.

Recipients of voice notes sent in “View Once” mode will not be able to save or record them, providing users with even more control over their shared content and safeguarding their privacy.

Overall, the introduction of the “View Once” feature for voice messages on WhatsApp adds another layer of privacy and control for users, ensuring that sensitive or confidential information remains secure.

