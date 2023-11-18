WhatsApp Beta Introduces AI Chatbot Button for Faster Access

WhatsApp is joining the bandwagon of tech platforms integrating AI-powered chatbots, as reported WABetaInfo. The popular instant messaging platform is set to launch its own AI chatbot in the near future, and the latest beta version of the app features a dedicated button for quick access.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, had previously announced the development of AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots were initially tested with a select group of users in the USA. Now, WhatsApp is taking a step further adding a button specifically designed to streamline the chatbot experience.

In the previous WhatsApp beta version, the AI chatbot was hidden within the contact list, making it difficult for users to find and start conversations. The new beta version, Android 2.23.24.26 build, introduces a small white square button with a multicolored ring above the “New Chat” button at the bottom right corner of the home screen. Tapping on this button quickly opens the Meta AI chatbot.

It’s important to note that these AI chatbots are still in the experimental phase and have only been rolled out in limited capacity. Their availability in the WhatsApp beta version does not guarantee their inclusion in the global release. The exact timeline for a wider release of this feature remains unknown at this time.

With the integration of AI chatbots, WhatsApp aims to enhance user convenience and provide faster access to AI-powered conversations. As the chatbot trend continues to gain traction across various platforms, WhatsApp is stepping up its game to meet user expectations.

FAQ:

Q: What is an AI chatbot?

A: An AI chatbot is a software application that uses artificial intelligence to simulate human conversation and interact with users.

Q: How does the new WhatsApp beta version make it easier to access the AI chatbot?

A: The WhatsApp beta version introduces a dedicated button on the home screen, allowing users to quickly launch the AI chatbot with a single tap.

Q: Will the AI chatbot feature be available in the global release?

A: While it is included in the WhatsApp beta version, there is no guarantee that the AI chatbot feature will be present in the global release. Its wider availability is yet to be determined.

Q: When will the AI chatbot feature be rolled out to a wider audience?

A: The exact timeline for the wider release of the AI chatbot feature on WhatsApp is currently unknown.

Q: What is the purpose of integrating AI chatbots on messaging platforms like WhatsApp?

A: AI chatbots aim to enhance user convenience and provide faster access to AI-powered conversations, offering more efficient solutions and interactions.