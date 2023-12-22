WhatsApp Testing New Feature for Audio Sharing During Video Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share audio during video calls. This feature would enable users to bond over a music track or review an audio project, similar to Apple’s FaceTime SharePlay feature. The functionality can be previewed in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.23.26.18, but it is not yet available for beta testers as it is still in active development.

To share music audio during video calls, users would need to activate the screen sharing option. All participants in a group call would be able to enjoy the shared audio, making it suitable for group calls as well.

Initially, the feature was being developed for the iOS version of WhatsApp, but it has now expanded to include testing on Android devices. While it is unclear when WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, will release this feature, a beta release seems imminent.

In other WhatsApp news, the platform is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share status updates using companion devices. This means that users can now post GIFs, images, and videos as status updates on their secondary companion devices. This ensures a consistent WhatsApp experience across all devices, regardless of whether it is the main device or a companion.

It is always exciting to see WhatsApp continually improving its features and offering new ways for users to connect and engage with each other. With audio sharing during video calls and the ability to share status updates on companion devices, WhatsApp is taking strides to enhance the user experience and provide more options for communication and self-expression.

