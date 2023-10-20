WhatsApp Testing New Text Formatting Options on iOS: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing new text formatting options on iOS in its ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience. According to a report WABetaInfo, these new formatting tools are currently being trialed in beta version “23.21.1.75” on Apple iPhones. The aim of these additions is to improve the readability, structural organization, and customization of chats.

The report highlights three text formatting tools that are undergoing testing on WhatsApp: Code Block, Quote Block, and Lists. The Code Block feature allows users to share code snippets using the backtick character, while the Quote Block feature lets users insert quotes in messages using the “>” prefix character. The Lists feature enables users to organize information in a point-wise format, either using bullets (*) or numbers (-).

This new text formatting update not only improves the chat experience, but it also provides a medium for organizing information. It allows users to easily share technical details in a precise and organized format. Enrolled beta testers can update their WhatsApp app via TestFlight to the specified version and try out these formatting options.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been testing other features as well. One of them is a message search function based on dates, currently being tested on the web client. Another feature being tested is a search function for the Updates tab, making it easier for users to find specific updates. These additional features aim to further improve the user experience on WhatsApp.

Sources: WABetaInfo