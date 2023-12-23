WhatsApp Introduces Revolutionary Music Sharing Feature During Video Calls

WhatsApp has announced a groundbreaking new feature that allows users to exchange music during video calls, offering a unique way to connect and share their favorite songs virtually. This feature, similar to Apple’s SharePlay tool on FaceTime, has been eagerly anticipated WhatsApp users worldwide.

The latest 2.23.26.18 Android beta version of WhatsApp reportedly offers a sneak peek of this exciting feature. However, it is currently in development and is accessible only to beta testers who have enabled screen sharing during video chats.

Notably, this music-sharing function is not limited to individual video calls, as it is also expected to be available during group calls. All participants can enjoy the feature simultaneously, enhancing the overall audiovisual experience.

Initially designed for WhatsApp’s iOS app, the music exchange feature is now being tested on Android devices as well. The exact timeline for its release Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, remains unknown. However, industry experts anticipate a beta version to be rolled out shortly.

Moreover, WhatsApp users can look forward to another exciting update – the ability to share status updates with partner devices. This means that users can change their status on any secondary device and experience the same WhatsApp features seamlessly. Whether using a primary device or a friend’s device, the WhatsApp experience will remain consistent.

With these innovative features, WhatsApp continues to provide its users with an unparalleled messaging and communication experience. These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s dedication to enriching user interactions and strengthening connections through virtual platforms.