WhatsApp Developing User Search Feature Without Sharing Phone Numbers

WhatsApp is currently in the process of developing a new feature that will allow users to search for others on the platform their usernames, eliminating the need to share phone numbers. This exciting update is not only expected to be rolled out for WhatsApp Web but also for mobile users in a future update.

The username-based search feature aims to enhance the user experience providing a convenient and privacy-conscious method for users to discover and connect with others within the WhatsApp ecosystem. This feature will allow users to search for others their username, phone number, or name, providing more flexibility and options in finding contacts.

This development is a major step forward for WhatsApp as it addresses past criticisms regarding privacy concerns. Previously, users were required to share their personal contact information, such as phone numbers, in order to connect with others. Now, with the username-based search feature, users can connect with people they know without having to disclose their phone number, greatly improving privacy for the messaging app.

WhatsApp is also working on other features in addition to the username-based search. Users will soon be able to create usernames directly through the WhatsApp Web application, providing even more convenience for users accessing the platform through web browsers. Additionally, a feature allowing users to change their WhatsApp username at any time is also in the works.

These new features highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to creating a more user-friendly and privacy-focused messaging app. By eliminating the need for sharing phone numbers and introducing more customizable username features, WhatsApp is empowering its users with greater control over their privacy while ensuring an enhanced user experience.