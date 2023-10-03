WhatsApp Introduces Username Configuration Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to set a username within their profile settings. This new feature, currently being developed the Meta-owned app, will provide users with the option to configure a unique username that can be used to communicate with other WhatsApp users.

According to the report WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon introduce a new section in the profile settings dedicated to this feature. Users will be able to choose their usernames, which will accept a combination of alphanumeric characters and some special characters. However, usernames on WhatsApp will be unique, meaning that no two users can have the same username.

Configuring a username on WhatsApp will be optional, giving users the freedom to decide whether they want to use this feature or not. It’s worth noting that the phone number linked to an account initiating a chat using a username will always remain private, unless the individuals involved in the conversation are already aware of each other’s phone numbers.

The introduction of usernames on WhatsApp is seen as a step towards enhancing privacy and security. By allowing users to communicate without revealing their phone numbers, they can maintain a higher level of confidentiality when engaging with new contacts and group chats.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp has also recently announced that it will no longer support certain outdated smartphone models. Beginning on October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will cease service for specific Android and iPhone devices. This decision is aimed at allocating resources to support the latest operating systems and technological advancements.

Overall, the introduction of usernames on WhatsApp provides users with more options for communication while ensuring privacy and security. It allows for easier connection with a diverse range of contacts, both individuals and businesses.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo