WhatsApp Unveils New Themes Feature for Enhanced User Experience

WhatsApp is set to revolutionize the messaging app experience with the introduction of its latest feature, Themes. The upcoming update, spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.1.10.70, will allow users to personalize their app selecting their preferred branding color from a choice of five options: green, blue, white, coral, and purple.

The introduction of Themes not only offers users the ability to express themselves but also improves accessibility. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with visual impairments or specific color preferences, as it enhances the visual appeal and usability of the app.

“The freedom to express oneself through a different color is one of the primary advantages of this new feature,” stated a report WABetaInfo. “With a selection of five available options, users can choose a branding color that resonates with their personality or simply makes the app more visually pleasing to them.”

Furthermore, WhatsApp is looking to take personalization to the next level potentially allowing users to customize bubble colors in the future. This additional feature would provide users with even more control over their personal messaging experience, elevating the app’s appeal.

In other news, WhatsApp announced that it will no longer offer free Google Drive storage space to Android users for storing chat history and media files. As a result, WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will now contribute to the 15GB storage limit. However, users can opt for a Google One subscription to continue enjoying extended storage options.

WhatsApp plans to roll out these changes to all users in 2024, and users will be notified 30 days in advance through a banner in WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

With the introduction of Themes and the upcoming customization options, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience providing greater control and personalization options. These updates reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs and preferences of its vast user base.