WhatsApp Working on New Theme Change Feature for iOS Users

A recent report has revealed that WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow iOS users to change the theme colors of the app. Currently, WhatsApp only offers the option to switch between light and dark mode, without giving users the ability to change the primary green color of the app. However, the new feature, known as “app color,” will provide users with more control over the appearance of the app.

The feature was first spotted in the iOS beta version 24.1.10.70 and will allow users to choose from five different color options, including green, blue, white, pink, and purple. These color options will be applied throughout the app, including the unread messages indicator and the time messages are received.

Additionally, there are reports that WhatsApp may even allow users to change the bubble color in the chat window, although this feature is currently in development and not accessible to beta app users.

While the report only mentions iOS, it is likely that Android users will also see this feature in the future, considering WhatsApp’s track record of feature parity support. Giving users the ability to change the app color will provide them with more customization options and allow them to personalize their chat experience.

This new theme change feature is expected to be one of the most significant updates that WhatsApp has introduced, offering users more control over the visual appearance of the app. With the ability to choose different colors, WhatsApp users will soon have the opportunity to move away from the traditional green design and create a more personalized messaging experience.

