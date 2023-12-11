Delhi Government to Transform Bus Ticketing with Innovative WhatsApp Option

Summary: The Delhi government is revolutionizing the bus ticketing experience introducing a digital ticketing system via WhatsApp. Inspired the success of WhatsApp ticketing on the Delhi Metro, the Transport Department aims to streamline the ticketing process for both Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. Commuters will enjoy the convenience of booking bus tickets online, eliminating the need for queues and exact change.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot expressed excitement about the new system, stating that technology integration brings convenience and transparency to travel. The Delhi government boasts a history of pioneering technology implementation in the transport sector. Following the successful launch of WhatsApp ticketing for the Delhi Metro earlier this year, the city aims to replicate the system for DTC and cluster buses.

To book bus tickets on WhatsApp, passengers can follow these simple steps:

1. Initiate a chat sending a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp.

2. The chatbot will provide information on bus routes, fares, and other relevant details.

3. Users can select their desired bus and proceed with the payment process.

4. Payments can be made through UPI, credit/debit cards, and other available methods.

5. For a seamless experience, passengers also have the option to scan a QR code using their smartphones across the entire network.

Although the system offers numerous benefits, there are a few limitations. Notably, ticket cancellations will not be possible with this WhatsApp ticketing option. Additionally, credit or debit card transactions will incur a marginal convenience fee, while UPI-based transactions will be exempt from this fee. Furthermore, there will be a cap on the number of tickets that a user can generate online.

In addition to bus ticketing, Delhi residents can also avail themselves of the convenience of WhatsApp for metro ticketing. By saving the number +91 9650855800 and following the provided steps, individuals can book metro tickets effortlessly. Alternative online platforms, such as DMRC Travel, DMRC Momentum 2.0, PayTM, Ridlr, and PhonePe, also offer mobile QR ticket purchases.

The Delhi government continues to prioritize innovative technology solutions to enhance public transport experiences across the city. With the upcoming launch of WhatsApp ticketing for bus travel, residents and visitors can expect a seamless and efficient journey.