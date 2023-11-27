WhatsApp Introduces ‘View Once’ Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is introducing a new privacy feature called ‘View Once’. This feature allows users to send photos and videos that disappear from the recipient’s chat after they have been opened once. While this feature was removed a year ago, it is now making a comeback and being rolled out to users.

According to a recent report, WhatsApp has decided to bring back support for sending ‘View Once’ photos and videos to all their desktop apps. This move is seen as a response to user feedback, as it allows for more flexibility and freedom in sharing media securely. The feature is expected to be available to more users in the coming weeks.

The ‘View Once’ button can now be found within the caption bar in the drawing editor on WhatsApp for Windows. Additionally, WhatsApp has also enabled support for sending ‘View Once’ messages from WhatsApp for macOS and linked devices.

So, what exactly does the ‘View Once’ feature entail? With this feature, users can send photos and videos that can only be viewed once. Once the media is viewed, it will not be saved to the recipient’s device and cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. The sender will be able to know if the recipient has opened a ‘View Once’ photo or video only if read receipts are turned on.

It’s worth noting that if a ‘View Once’ photo or video is not opened within 14 days, it will expire from the chat. To send a ‘View Once’ media, users must select the option each time they want to send a photo or video with this feature.

For added peace of mind, users can restore ‘View Once’ media from a backup if the message remains unopened. However, if the photo or video has already been opened, it will not be included in the backup and cannot be restored.

WhatsApp’s ‘View Once’ feature aims to provide users with greater control over their privacy and ensure that sensitive media is not stored or shared without their knowledge. By introducing this feature, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and data security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the ‘View Once’ feature work on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp’s ‘View Once’ feature allows users to send photos and videos that can be viewed only once. Once the media is opened the recipient, it will disappear from the chat and cannot be saved, forwarded, or shared.

2. Can I know if the recipient has opened a ‘View Once’ photo or video?

Yes, if the ‘Read Receipts’ feature is turned on, you will be notified when the recipient opens a ‘View Once’ photo or video.

3. What happens if a ‘View Once’ media is not opened within 14 days?

If a ‘View Once’ photo or video is not opened within 14 days, it will automatically expire from the chat and will no longer be accessible to the recipient.

4. Can I restore a ‘View Once’ media from a backup?

If the ‘View Once’ photo or video remains unopened at the time of a backup, it can be restored. However, if the media has already been opened, it cannot be included in the backup and cannot be restored.

5. Can I send ‘View Once’ messages from WhatsApp desktop apps?

Yes, WhatsApp is reintroducing support for sending ‘View Once’ photos and videos from their desktop apps, including WhatsApp for Windows and WhatsApp for macOS and linked devices.