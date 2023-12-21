WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Enhance Video Calls with Music-Sharing

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share music audio during video calls. This upcoming feature was discovered in the latest beta version of the app, indicating that it is currently being developed for both Android and iOS.

The feature will enable participants in a video call to listen to any audio that is played the person sharing their screen. This means that not only music, but any audio content can be shared and heard all the participants, making video calls a more immersive and interactive experience.

It should be noted, however, that this music-sharing option will only be available if video is enabled during the call. If a user is in a voice call or a video call with video disabled, they won’t be able to take advantage of this feature.

While it remains unclear when this feature will be available in the stable version of the app, WhatsApp has recently introduced other updates to enhance user experience. One of these updates includes the ability to pin a specific message in a chat, allowing users to easily find important information within a conversation thread.

WhatsApp is constantly working on providing new features to its users, and this music-sharing option for video calls is yet another addition that aims to make communication more enjoyable and engaging. As the beta testing continues, users can anticipate more exciting updates in the future.