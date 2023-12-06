WhatsApp Beta for iOS Testing New Audio Sharing Feature During Video Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature in its beta version for iOS that will allow users to share music audio during video calls while screen sharing. This feature was discovered on the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.25.10.72, available on the TestFlight app.

The ability to share music audio in real-time during a screen-sharing session is expected to enhance interactions on the platform, particularly during presentations and virtual gatherings. It would enable users to listen to videos and music together when someone shares their screen in video calls.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp feature tracker, the feature is still in development and hasn’t been rolled out to beta users. They have provided a preview of the share music audio feature enabling hidden features that are still being worked on. It is worth noting that this feature will not work with WhatsApp voice calls, and it will be disabled during video calls where the video is turned off.

WhatsApp introduced screen-sharing functionality in video calls earlier this year, allowing users to share their screens just like Google Meet or Zoom. The addition of music audio sharing during video calls would further enhance the platform’s capabilities and make it a more versatile communication tool.

While this feature is still in the testing phase, it is an exciting development that showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to continually improving its services and providing new functionalities to its users. It remains to be seen when this feature will be officially rolled out to all WhatsApp users.