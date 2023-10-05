WhatsApp Beta Testing Pinning Messages Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to pin messages to the top of their chats, according to a report WABetaInfo. The option, which appears when users hold down a text box and tap on the kebab menu, allows them to pin a message for 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days. Although the choices for pin duration may seem rigid, the report notes that users can dismiss the pinned message at any time before it expires.

This new feature is not limited to group chats; it is also available for private chats with individuals. In addition to the pin feature, WhatsApp is also testing a redesigned chat attachment sheet, although the changes only appear to be minor layout adjustments.

However, it is important to note that these changes are currently only available to a select group of beta testers. It will likely be several weeks before the features are rolled out to a wider audience. As always, users are advised to follow WhatsApp’s official social media accounts for updates and breaking news.

Sources: WABetaInfo