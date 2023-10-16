An Indian Law May Require WhatsApp to Reveal First Message Sender to Combat Fake Content

WhatsApp, a widely popular instant messaging application in India, is known for its massive user base but also for being a breeding ground for fake content. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the Indian government is considering introducing a law that would require WhatsApp to disclose the identity of the person who sent a message first on the platform, according to a report from The Indian Express.

The move is aimed at tackling the problem of AI-forged misinformation and the spread of fake videos involving politicians on the platform. The authorities are planning to issue an order to Meta under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, to enable them to request the originator’s identity for deepfake clips. Deepfakes are manipulated videos that alter a person’s appearance or body to misrepresent their identity and propagate false information.

This would mark the first-ever instance of the government issuing an order under “Section 4 (2) of the IT Rules, 2021.” However, WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, have raised concerns about this provision, arguing that it would violate user privacy and undermine their highly-advertised end-to-end encryption protocol. The matter is currently being deliberated in a case before the Delhi High Court, with WhatsApp and Facebook strongly opposing the move.

The need for this action arises from the discovery of fake videos featuring politicians from various political parties. The Indian government believes that such deepfakes can harm electoral integrity in the country. As a result, they intend to send a notice to WhatsApp as the first originator of these videos.

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has expressed the government’s willingness to take action against fake audio and video content ensuring the traceability of their origins. This move is part of the government’s efforts to address the challenge posed the proliferation of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms.

Sources:

– The Indian Express