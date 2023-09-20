WhatsApp Beta for iPad: Finally Coming to the Big Screen?

WhatsApp may be making its way to the iPad soon, according to leaks and reports. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is reportedly testing a beta version of the popular messaging app specifically designed for the iPad. This news will surely please iPad users who have long been frustrated the lack of a dedicated WhatsApp app for their devices.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has explored the possibility of bringing WhatsApp to the iPad. In 2021, there were reports of the company testing a version of the app for iPadOS, but it never made it to the TestFlight program. Now, it seems that Meta is giving it another shot.

The fact that Meta is actively testing a WhatsApp beta for iPad suggests that the company sees value in expanding the app’s availability to the platform. This is in contrast to earlier statements from Meta officials, who had indicated that there was not enough demand to justify developing a WhatsApp app for iPad.

The timing is also excellent for WhatsApp users, as the app has seen significant improvements in recent months. The addition of WhatsApp Channels now allows users to follow celebrities and brands for updates. Furthermore, the platform has introduced support for high-definition video sharing and enhanced group calling features on its native Mac app. Additionally, Meta was compelled the EU to transform WhatsApp into a cross-messaging service, allowing users to seamlessly communicate with iMessage users.

If the rumors are true and a WhatsApp app for iPad is indeed in the works, it will undoubtedly be met with enthusiasm from tablet enthusiasts. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– Meta spokesperson

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging app owned Meta (previously Facebook), allowing users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, share media and documents, and communicate with individuals and groups.

– Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp, formerly known as Facebook. Meta is a multinational technology conglomerate that owns various social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

– iPad: A line of tablet computers designed and marketed Apple Inc. The iPad offers a larger screen compared to smartphones and is widely used for various tasks, including web browsing, email, multimedia consumption, and app usage.

– TestFlight: A platform provided Apple that allows developers to beta test their iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps before releasing them to the public. It enables developers to gather feedback and identify and resolve issues before the official app launch.