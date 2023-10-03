WhatsApp Introduces Usernames for Enhanced Communication

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to configure a username. This feature will make it easier for users to connect with a diverse range of contacts, whether they are individuals or businesses.

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.20.1.71 update revealed that users will soon be able to choose their WhatsApp username directly within their profile settings. This update will introduce a new section dedicated to this feature, where users can select alphanumeric characters and some special characters to create their unique usernames.

Configuring a username on WhatsApp is optional, and it offers an added layer of privacy and security. When initiating a chat through a username, the phone number associated with the account remains concealed, as long as the people in the conversation do not already have each other’s phone numbers.

With the introduction of usernames, users will be able to communicate with any user on WhatsApp, further expanding their network of contacts. This aligns with WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing privacy and security allowing users to communicate without revealing their phone numbers. Conversations initiated through usernames will be protected end-to-end encryption, ensuring the confidentiality of information.

In addition to usernames, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new reply bar feature for quick responses to images, videos, and GIFs. This feature will be available to users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.20 update from the Google Play Store.

The feature to configure a WhatsApp username is currently under development and will be included in a future update of the app. With this new feature, users will have greater control over their communication and can maintain a higher level of privacy and security.

Sources:

– News18 Tech: Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, covers technology and consumer gadgets.