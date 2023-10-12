WhatsApp is Developing a New Feature for Group Chat Events

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create group chat events directly within their conversations. This feature, which is currently under development, will make it easier for users to plan and coordinate events with their friends, family, or colleagues.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, this new feature will be accessible through a new action within the chat share menu. Users will be able to create an event with a specific name and choose when they want to be notified in the conversation. These message events will also be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the people in the conversation can view them.

Although this feature is currently limited to community group chats, it is expected to be expanded to other chat groups in the future. Once an event is created, it will be automatically added to the conversation, and all participants will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version in order to see and accept the new group invite.

This feature will be particularly useful for coordinating various activities within group chats or simply staying organized with personal reminders. Users will be able to include all the relevant details of the event, such as the name, date, time, and location. This will make it easier for everyone in the conversation to stay informed and make necessary arrangements.

As of now, there is no specific timeline for when this feature will be available, but it is expected to be included in a future update of the app. WhatsApp is continuously working on improving its platform and introducing new features to enhance the user experience.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo