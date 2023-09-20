WhatsApp Beta Reveals iPadOS App in the Works

In an exciting development for WhatsApp users, it appears that an iPadOS app version of the popular instant messaging service is in the works. Beta testers have recently had a sneak peek at the app, indicating that we may see a dedicated iPad version of WhatsApp in the near future.

Screenshots shared WABetaInfo reveal that the iPadOS app will closely resemble the mobile version of WhatsApp, with adjustments made to fit the larger screen of the iPad. Similar to using WhatsApp Web, users will likely have to scan a QR code to connect their account to the iPad app. The app is expected to feature the same list of contacts on the left and the current chat on the right.

The delayed arrival of WhatsApp for iPadOS leaves many users wondering why it has taken so long, especially considering the popularity of the app and the existence of Facebook Messenger and Instagram on the iPad. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been known to prioritize app development for smartphones rather than optimizing for iPads. Even the current Instagram app on the iPad is simply a scaled-up version of the smartphone app, rendering it less user-friendly.

The introduction of a dedicated iPad app for WhatsApp is highly anticipated, considering the app’s immense global user base. Furthermore, as Meta places greater emphasis on WhatsApp Business and introduces features like WhatsApp channels, it would be unwise not to extend the app’s availability to other devices.

It remains to be seen when the WhatsApp iPadOS app will be officially rolled out, and whether it will successfully pass the beta testing phase. With Meta’s foray into WhatsApp for iPad and the potential future release of the Threads app for Apple tablets, it seems that the company is making efforts to expand its app offerings across different platforms.

Source: The Verge, WABetaInfo