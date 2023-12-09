WhatsApp Introduces HD Support for Status in Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp is expanding its HD-quality support beyond photo and video sharing on its platform. According to reports, the company is now working on integrating high-definition capabilities into the Status section of the app.

The latest beta version for Android, 2.23.26.3, has introduced HD support for the Status feature. Users will now notice a dedicated HD icon in the Status section of WhatsApp, allowing them to select and share high-resolution photos and videos as their status updates.

Previously, users had experienced difficulties with lower-resolution photos and videos when updating their status. Some resorted to workarounds, such as sending HD content to themselves and forwarding it as a status update. However, this method proved to be unreliable.

With the introduction of HD support for Status, users will now have the option to choose whether they want to share their status updates in HD quality or not. It is worth noting that this feature is currently available only to select beta testers.

To try out this feature, Android users can follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp.

2. Scroll down on the WhatsApp page and look for the “Become a beta tester” section.

3. Hit the “Join” button to become a beta tester.

4. Wait for a while and check if there is an update available for WhatsApp.

5. Download the update to install the WhatsApp beta version on your phone.

While the HD support for Status is still in its beta phase, it is expected to be rolled out to more beta testers before becoming available to all users. WhatsApp continues to enhance its features to provide a better user experience for its millions of users worldwide.