WhatsApp is Planning to Change the Color of its Verification Badge

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to change the color of its verification badge in its application. The current verification checkmark is green, matching the company’s logo color. However, it is rumored that the color will be changed to blue in the future.

If this change does occur, the verification checkmark on WhatsApp will be consistent with Facebook and Instagram, as their verification marks are also blue.

The reason behind this potential change is unclear, but it is possible that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is aiming for visual consistency in their products adopting a single color.

The news of the color change comes shortly after Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the option for subscriptions for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook business accounts. This subscription option, which was announced in mid-September, will allow WhatsApp Business users to obtain a verification checkmark, security protection against identity fraud, and other technical support.

The feature has already been tested with business users on Instagram and Facebook in New Zealand as an initial phase. In the future, this subscription option will be available for WhatsApp Business users as well.

In addition to the color change, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will restrict access to content in specific regions. This feature will inform channel owners if their content is restricted in certain countries due to relevant regulations. The WhatsApp Channel, similar to the channel feature on Telegram, allows users to follow verified individuals or organizations and receive information more easily.

Organizations in Indonesia, such as BMKG and Fremantle for their shows like X Factor Indonesia and Indonesian Idol, already have channels on WhatsApp.

