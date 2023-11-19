Israeli Spyware Company’s Attempt to Move Lawsuit Fails in US Court

An Israeli spyware company, NSO Group Technologies Limited, has been unsuccessful in its attempt to have a lawsuit filed against it WhatsApp Inc. transferred to its home country. US District Judge Phyllis Hamilton ruled against NSO Group’s argument that American restrictions on data transfers would hinder its ability to defend itself in federal court in Oakland, California.

The lawsuit, filed in 2019 WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook Inc., accuses NSO Group of utilizing a closed vulnerability in the messaging service to deploy spyware on the devices of over 1,400 users. Facebook received support from prominent tech companies including Google Inc. and Microsoft Corp., who deemed NSO’s cyber-surveillance tools as “dangerous.”

Judge Hamilton dismissed NSO’s claim that it would be unfair for the company to defend itself in the US. She stated that NSO had not provided evidence of legitimate restrictions that would impede its access to evidence, nor did the company demonstrate how these restrictions would be less of an obstacle if the case were to proceed in Israel.

NSO Group Technologies Limited has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the ruling. The litigation will continue in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

