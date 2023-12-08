WhatsApp Introduces View Once Voice Notes to Enhance Privacy

In a move to prioritize user privacy, WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to send voice notes that self-destruct after being listened to once. This feature, known as “view once,” ensures that sensitive information shared in voice notes will not be shared with others or stored on the recipient’s device.

While this feature has been previously introduced for photos and videos on WhatsApp, it is now being extended to voice notes. Users will now have the option to send voice messages that can only be listened to once, providing an extra layer of privacy.

Opinions on this update are mixed, with some users expressing their excitement and gratitude. “Thank God,” one user wrote on social media. “I have been waiting for this update.” Others voiced their support, stating, “I like this one.”

However, there are also users who have reservations about the update. Some users expressed their desire for a similar feature for text messages, saying, “Waiting since ages for View Once TEXTS.” Additionally, individuals who find voice notes annoying have requested the option to ban them altogether.

WhatsApp has stated that the “view once” voice note feature will be rolled out globally in the coming days. To send a view once voice note, users can simply open the chat or group they wish to send the note to, tap and hold the microphone to start recording, slide up to lock the recording, and select the 1 icon in a circle to enable the “view once” mode. Finally, they can tap the send button to share the voice note.

As WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy, this new feature provides users with greater control over their messages and ensures that sensitive information remains confidential.