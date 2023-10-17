WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Easier Login

WhatsApp is joining the trend of switching from passwords to passkeys for a seamless login experience. Passkeys are becoming more common across websites and online services because passwords can easily be compromised due to reuse or simplification. Passkeys, on the other hand, rely on unique identifiers like your face, fingerprint, or PIN.

In a recent Twitter post, WhatsApp announced that its Android app will soon allow users to utilize passkeys for login. Instead of entering a traditional six-digit PIN, users will have the option to use facial recognition or fingerprint authentication to access the messaging app. For devices without these capabilities, passkeys will still be available in PIN format. Some smartphones, like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, will offer multiple options for passkey authentication.

While the company has not specified a rollout date, it is anticipated that a connected phone number will still be required for verification, especially during the initial launch or after a period of inactivity. Other than that, a simple passkey entry will be sufficient to access the WhatsApp app.

It is unclear whether this new login method will require an app update or if it will be implemented on the server-side. Regardless, the introduction of passkeys is eagerly awaited users looking for a more secure and convenient way to log into WhatsApp.

