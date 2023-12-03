WhatsApp Web and Desktop Bring Back View Once Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has recently reintroduced the “view once” feature for sending photos and videos on WhatsApp Web and Desktop. This feature, which had been temporarily removed for privacy reasons, is now available not only for the Windows desktop application but also for macOS and devices connected through WhatsApp beta on iPad.

The view once feature was initially launched for WhatsApp Web with the aim of enhancing user privacy allowing the sending of media files that can only be viewed once. This provides an extra layer of security, particularly for those who do not want certain media files to be stored on the recipient’s device. It is also useful for sharing sensitive media files that should only be seen once and cannot be accessed unauthorized individuals.

To use the view once feature on the desktop, users can simply install the latest update for the WhatsApp application, which has been rolled out for Windows, macOS, and WhatsApp Web. However, the rollout of this new feature for WhatsApp Web is being done gradually, so users are advised to regularly check for app updates or wait for a while if the update is not yet available.

FAQ:

What is the view once feature on WhatsApp?

The view once feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once the recipient. After the recipient has opened the media file, it disappears and cannot be accessed again.

How does the view once feature enhance privacy?

By limiting the viewing of media files to a single time, the view once feature ensures that sensitive or private content is not stored or accessible on the recipient’s device. This provides an additional level of security and privacy for users.

Can I use the view once feature on WhatsApp Web and Desktop?

Yes, the view once feature is now available for WhatsApp Web and Desktop. Users can update their WhatsApp application to the latest version to access this feature.

Is the view once feature available for all devices?

Currently, the view once feature is available for Windows, macOS, and devices connected through WhatsApp beta on iPad. It may be rolled out to other platforms in the future.