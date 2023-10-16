WhatsApp Introduces Call Relay Feature to Enhance User Security

WhatsApp has launched a new feature to strengthen user security during calls. This new feature, called Call Relay, adds an extra layer of security to WhatsApp calls protecting the user’s IP address and location from potential attackers. The feature is available for both iOS and Android devices.

The Call Relay feature can be found in the “Advanced” section of the privacy settings on WhatsApp. It includes an option to protect the user’s IP address during calls, preventing others on the call from knowing their location. While this feature enhances privacy, it may have a slight impact on call quality due to encryption and routing processes.

However, users can rest assured knowing that this new privacy feature from WhatsApp ensures their security. The feature is currently accessible to selected beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version on Android through the Google Play Store and on iOS through the TestFlight app.

In addition to this security feature, WhatsApp is also developing other new features. One such feature is the Group Chat Event, which allows users to schedule events and coordinate discussions within a group chat. This feature is currently being tested a specific group of WhatsApp Beta users and will be available to more users in the future.

WhatsApp is also testing a feature called Secret Code, which allows users to lock their conversations. This feature will work on connected devices and enable users to use a special password to protect their locked chats. WhatsApp will recommend using simple words or emojis as passwords for easy identification.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is planning to introduce new AI-based features, such as AI-powered stickers, AI chat, and the creation of photorealistic images. These features will be powered Meta AI, which is a chatbot developed Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp. Meta has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing search engine to provide real-time responses and information.

It is important to note that all personal messages exchanged on WhatsApp are protected end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy even with the introduction of new AI features.

Sources: Liputan6.com, News18