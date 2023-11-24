How to Optimize WhatsApp Notifications on Your iPhone

If you’re an avid WhatsApp user, you know how intrusive notifications can be at times. Constantly receiving notifications while you’re trying to focus on other tasks can be quite annoying. However, did you know that there are ways to customize your iPhone settings to manage WhatsApp notifications more effectively without having to disable Wi-Fi, turn on airplane mode, or put your device on silent?

To optimize WhatsApp notifications on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

1. Access the Settings menu on your iPhone tapping on the gear wheel icon.

2. Scroll down and select “Apps.”

3. Look for “WhatsApp” in the list of downloaded and default apps and tap on it.

4. Among the available options, locate and disable the “Background App Refresh” feature.

5. Once you’ve made this adjustment, return to the home screen of your iPhone.

By disabling the “Background App Refresh” feature for WhatsApp, you can prevent the application from automatically updating itself whenever you exit or close the app. This means that you will no longer receive notifications from WhatsApp when you’re not actively using it.

FAQ

Q: Will disabling the “Background App Refresh” affect other apps on my iPhone?

A: No, disabling the “Background App Refresh” for WhatsApp will only affect WhatsApp notifications and updates. Other apps will continue to function as normal.

Q: Can I still manually refresh WhatsApp to check for new messages?

A: Yes, you can still manually refresh WhatsApp to check for new messages opening the app and pulling down on the screen to initiate a refresh.

Q: Are there any other ways to customize WhatsApp notifications on iPhone?

A: Yes, you can further customize WhatsApp notifications accessing the “Notifications” settings within the “WhatsApp” menu. From there, you can adjust notification styles, sounds, and other preferences to suit your needs.

Remember, WhatsApp is full of hidden features and tricks. Explore further visiting Depor’s WhatsApp section for more useful notes and insights.