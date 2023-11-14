WhatsApp Introduces New Voice Chat Feature for Large Groups

WhatsApp, owned Meta, recently announced that it is implementing a new voice chat feature similar to Discord for large groups with 33 or more participants. This new tool is designed to be less invasive than the existing group voice call function, as it functions a bit differently.

Unlike the automatic calling feature in group voice calls, participants in the group will receive a notification and there will be a bubble in the chat that they can tap to join the voice chat. This allows participants to have more control over when they join the chat.

During the chat, participants can access call controls from the top of the chat without limiting their ability to send text messages at the same time. Just like other personal communications on WhatsApp, voice chats are end-to-end encrypted. This feature will be implemented on iOS and Android platforms in the coming weeks, starting with larger groups that include between 33 and 128 participants.

To initiate a voice chat, follow these steps:

– Open the group chat you want to initiate a voice chat with.

– Tap the soundwave icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

– Click on “Start voice chat”

Once the voice chat is initiated, group members will receive a push notification to join instead of a call. Additionally, it is possible to see who has joined the voice chat in a banner located at the bottom of the screen.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new voice chat feature work on WhatsApp?

A: The new voice chat feature on WhatsApp allows users in large groups to join voice chats tapping on a notification and a chat bubble, providing more control and reducing invasiveness.

Q: Are voice chats on WhatsApp encrypted?

A: Yes, voice chats on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of the conversations.

Q: Can users see who has joined the voice chat?

A: Yes, there is a banner at the bottom of the screen that displays the participants who have joined the voice chat.

Q: Can voice chats be initiated on multiple devices?

A: No, the voice chat feature is currently only available on the primary device.

Q: How long do voice chats last?

A: Voice chats will automatically end when all participants have left the chat or if no one joins within 60 minutes of the first or last person joining.

WhatsApp continues to introduce new features to enhance its services and capabilities, offering users more options and expanding its functionality. The introduction of voice chats for large groups is another step towards providing a seamless and immersive communication experience for WhatsApp users.