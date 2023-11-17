WhatsApp Announces Incompatibility with Older Smartphones the End of 2023

WhatsApp users may need to consider upgrading their smartphones before the end of 2023. The parent company, Meta, owned Mark Zuckerberg, has confirmed that certain models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp due to security and technology updates. A total of 36 smartphone models have been identified as incompatible.

To ensure the best user experience, WhatsApp will no longer receive updates and will eventually become unusable on devices that do not meet the minimum requirements. Specifically, smartphones with Android 4.1 or lower and iOS 11 or lower will be affected.

Some of the notable smartphone models that will lose WhatsApp functionality include:

– Samsung: Core, Trend Lite, Trend II, Ace 2X, Cover 2, S3 Mini

– iPhone: 6S, SE, 6S Plus

– Huawei: Mate, G740D2, LG Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 Dual II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual II, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 Dual II, Lucid 2, Enact, F3, F3Q, F5, F6, F7

– Other brands: Sony Xperia M, Faea F1, THL W8, Lenovo A820, Archos 53 Platinum, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, ZTE V965-UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Memo

WhatsApp is scheduled to stop working on these smartphones officially on Thursday, November 30th. However, full impact is expected to be felt in the early days of December. It is advised for users with devices on the “blacklist” to take precautions and consider upgrading to a compatible smartphone.

FAQ:

Q: Why is WhatsApp no longer compatible with certain smartphones?

A: WhatsApp will no longer support smartphones that do not meet the minimum requirements for security and technology updates.

Q: How can I check if my smartphone is on the list?

A: You can check the list of incompatible smartphones provided WhatsApp to see if your device is affected.

Q: When will WhatsApp stop working on these smartphones?

A: The official date is Thursday, November 30th, but the complete loss of functionality is expected in early December.

Q: How many users does WhatsApp have globally?

A: WhatsApp is estimated to have over 2 billion users worldwide.