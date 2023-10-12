WhatsApp Prepares to Roll Out Updated Interface for Android Users

WhatsApp has been working behind the scenes for months to deliver a fresh and modern interface for its beta Android app users. According to WABetaInfo, the updated interface is expected to arrive for all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the revamped user interface to a limited group of beta testers. It appears that WhatsApp has chosen version 2.23.21.12 to introduce these design changes, although not all users of this version have access to the updates. This is not the first time WhatsApp has completely reworked the interface of its application.

The redesign is expected to be rolled out to a larger number of users in the coming weeks, according to the website. Therefore, it is possible that it may take some time for the new WhatsApp interface to arrive on your Android device, even if you are using the latest compatible beta update.

So, what changes can you expect to see in the WhatsApp interface on Android? According to WABetaInfo, the revamped user interface, inspired Material Design 3, brings new icons and colors, as well as changes to chat bubbles and the floating action button. Additionally, the profile icon is now located in the top right corner, next to the Camera and Search options. The dark and light themes have also been updated with a new green color. Fortunately, the application still functions the same as the original version, so users should not feel too disoriented.

Among the other features being tested are a new reply bar for images and videos, as well as the possibility of an iPad-compatible version of the application. In case you didn’t know, Meta has recently launched a first version of its app for the Apple iPad.

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced several new features to enhance user experience and remain competitive. These include a redesigned version for macOS, HD photos and videos, instant video messaging, and the ability for businesses to accept orders and make reservations directly in the app using a feature called Flows.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo