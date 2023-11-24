WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Add Email Address for Verification

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add their email address as part of the verification process. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the new functionality is gradually being made available to iPhone users. To access the feature, simply navigate to the “Settings” menu within the app, click on “Account,” and select the option to add an “Email Address.”

This update follows the recent release of the feature for beta users on Android. It is expected that the email verification option will be made available to all Android users in the coming weeks. However, it’s important to note that adding an email address does not eliminate the requirement of providing a phone number when creating a new WhatsApp account.

In addition to the email verification feature, WhatsApp is reportedly working on another exciting development – the ability to add contacts without relying on phone numbers. Instead, users will have the option to use a unique username, providing more privacy for registered profiles on the messaging platform. The implementation of this feature is still in progress and more details are yet to be revealed.

The introduction of the email verification feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user security and privacy. By providing an additional layer of verification, users can feel more confident in the protection of their accounts and personal information.

