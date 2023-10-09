WhatsApp Introduces Channels Feature for Users

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the feature allowing users to create Channels on the platform. Users can access the tool going to the Updates tab in the messaging app and clicking on the “+” icon to create their own broadcast channel. To create a Channel, users only need to fill out a form with a photo, title, and description, and wait for the platform’s analysis. Channels work in a similar way to Telegram’s channels, where individuals and businesses can send mass messages.

It is important to note that channels are public, and anyone can find and view the posts of the last 30 days (after which the history is deleted). Followers of a channel can react to updates with emojis, but comments are not allowed. WhatsApp guarantees that the followers will not have access to the creator’s personal information, such as username or phone number. There are no usage limits, and each person can create more than one channel.

Channels can be useful for individuals and businesses looking to promote their own content or business on WhatsApp, as they have a broader reach compared to Communities and are not limited to their contacts. Users can also follow updates from their favorite websites, sports teams, artists, and more directly on WhatsApp. Channels are separated from the user’s conversations in a separate tab, and the list of channels a user follows is not visible to other followers.

To create a channel on WhatsApp, users need to go to the Updates tab, click on the “+” icon, select “Create Channel”, accept the terms, add a photo, title, and description, and finally press “Create Channel”. The feature is being gradually rolled out to all users, so if it is not yet available in the app, users need to wait for it to be released soon.

