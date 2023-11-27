WhatsApp for Windows, macOS, and Web Brings Back One-Time View for Photos and Videos

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has reintroduced the feature that allows users to send photos and videos with one-time view capability through computers. Previously removed the messenger in 2022, this function has been absent from the desktop version for a year and has finally made its comeback.

The feature operates in the same way as it does on mobile devices. Users can activate it selecting the “1” icon on the media editing screen before sending the photo or video in any conversation. This ensures that recipients can only view the content once—screenshots or saving the file to their device’s gallery are not possible.

This return of the feature to computers helps to make WhatsApp more consistent, providing the same features across all platforms. One-time view is typically used to share sensitive or temporary information that does not need to be saved in memory. However, until now, desktop users did not have this option.

Previously, users had to transfer the file to their mobile device and send it from there, which contradicted the purpose of not storing media on their device. Now, the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp provide a solution to this problem.

In tests conducted Canaltech, the feature was already available in version 2.2345.6.0 of WhatsApp for Windows.

FAQ

Can I send photos and videos with one-time view on WhatsApp for computers?

Yes, you can send photos and videos with one-time view capability on WhatsApp for Windows, macOS, and Web. However, it is not currently possible to open these media files for one-time view on the computer application. This is due to a privacy setting that prevents users from taking screenshots and sharing the content with others. The feature remains ephemeral, disappearing after the first viewing.

Why is the return of this feature important for desktop users?

The reintroduction of the one-time view feature on WhatsApp for computers allows for a more consistent user experience across all platforms. It enables desktop users to share sensitive or temporary media without having to save it on their device, aligning with the purpose of one-time view functionality. This feature brings the desktop version of WhatsApp on par with its mobile counterparts, providing a uniform experience for all users.

(Source: [WhatsApp](https://www.whatsapp.com/))