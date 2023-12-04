New WhatsApp Update for iPhone Allows Sending Media in Original Quality

WhatsApp has released a stable version update for iPhone, introducing the ability to send videos and photos in their original quality without compression or reduction in size. This update allows professionals working with photography or video to transfer materials through the app without losing resolution. It also provides users who value maximum photo quality, such as those capturing events and special occasions, with an appreciated feature.

The new feature is available to all users with version 23.24.73 of WhatsApp for iPhone, which can be updated through the App Store.

How to Send Media in Original Quality

To send files without any loss of quality, users can select the “Document” option while choosing an attachment. Here’s how to perform this operation on an iPhone:

Open the chat where you want to send the media. Tap the “+” button to include an attachment. Select the “Document” option. Tap “Select photo or video”. Choose the file from your gallery. Send the media to your contact.

By following these steps, photos and videos will maintain their original size, without any compression or loss of resolution. However, it is important to note that only files up to 2 GB can be sent. Users should also be mindful of the storage space occupied large files, as they can use up recipients’ storage and potentially consume data when downloading without Wi-Fi.

Additional Features in the Update

The latest WhatsApp update for iPhone also includes other new features. Users can now initiate voice conversations in large groups without making a formal call. Additionally, conversations will display new balloon indicators to indicate missed, active, and ended calls.

Furthermore, the messaging app has introduced a new feature that allows users to react to their contacts’ status using avatar-based emojis. By tapping “Reply”, users have six reaction options to choose from, providing a quick and convenient way to respond.

The WhatsApp update is now available on the App Store.

