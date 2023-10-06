Hackers Ready to Pay Millions for WhatsApp Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

According to TechChrunch, hackers are willing to pay millions of dollars for zero-day vulnerabilities in WhatsApp, making it one of the most sought-after messaging apps for cybercriminals. Zero-day vulnerabilities refer to unknown security flaws in an application or software that developers are unaware of, and obtaining such a vulnerability for WhatsApp can command a high price.

In 2021, a zero-day vulnerability for hacking WhatsApp on an Android device was reportedly sold for as much as $8 million. Additionally, an organization offered a “zero-click RCE” for the messaging app Metan, priced at $1.7 million. RCE stands for Remote Code Execution, enabling someone to remotely launch a program on an infected device. The “zero-click” aspect means that the victim does not need to take any action for the hack to occur.

WhatsApp is estimated to have over 2.5 billion users, making it an attractive target for hackers. Despite security measures and patches, cybercriminals continue to seek new ways to infiltrate the messaging app. By exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities, hackers can gain unauthorized access to user data and potentially sell it to malicious organizations or governments.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of hackers shifting their focus from cryptocurrency theft or scams to targeting valuable information. The lucrative potential of selling stolen data has made messaging apps, such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, prime targets for cybercriminals.

As the demand for zero-day vulnerabilities in WhatsApp grows, the prices offered hackers continue to rise. This poses a significant challenge for WhatsApp developers and security experts, who must constantly stay ahead of cyber threats to protect users’ data and privacy.

Definitions:

– Zero-day vulnerabilities: Unknown security flaws in an application or software that developers are unaware of.

– RCE (Remote Code Execution): The ability to remotely launch a program on an infected device.

