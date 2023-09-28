Meta to Give WhatsApp a Visual Makeover: What to Expect

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is planning to revamp its famous messaging application with a series of new features. The changes will include interface updates that will transform the overall look of the WhatsApp user interface.

According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the latest beta version of the Android app provides a sneak peek into the visual redesign that Meta has in store. The green banner at the top of the page will be replaced with a predominant green theme, both in light and dark modes. The colors of the chat bubbles and the floating action button are also expected to be modified, along with new icons.

Screenshots taken WABetaInfo reveal that in dark mode, the bottom bar is slightly lighter in gray to distinguish it from the list of chats and conversations. Additionally, the updates will introduce revamped chat bubbles for users in dark mode, as well as a redesigned floating action button. The three-dot menu is currently absent, but it may make a comeback in a future version of the app.

Other notable changes include a refreshed camera icon on the main chat screen and new icons for video calls, voice calls, and the camera compared to previous versions. These updated icons have been spotted in both light and dark modes.

Although these changes are specific to the Android app, similar improvements have also been found in the iOS beta version, ensuring that iPhone users won’t be left behind.

It remains to be seen when exactly WhatsApp will roll out this visual redesign for its Android app. Typically, it takes a few weeks for Meta to gather feedback from beta testers before making updates available to the general public. It’s worth mentioning that WhatsApp is also working on an iPad version of the app.

Sources: WABetaInfo