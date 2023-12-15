A New Partnership to Expand Access to Financial Services in Africa

A new collaboration between Yabx, the digital lender, and Clickatell, the chat commerce platform, is set to revolutionize the way Africans access loans through WhatsApp. With a growing demand for small loans in Africa, Yabx aims to provide a customer-centric interface on WhatsApp that eliminates the barriers to obtaining credit. This move will democratize access to financial services and allow customers to secure loans in real-time.

Yabx utilizes digital footprints to analyze customer data and provide them with a credit score and loan limit. The choice to use WhatsApp as a lending platform stems from the increasing popularity of WhatsApp Banking in other markets, as well as the widespread adoption of WhatsApp in Africa. In fact, WhatsApp boasts an average penetration rate of 70% across the continent, making it an integral part of everyday life for individuals, retailers, wholesalers, and consumers.

Yabx has a track record of making financial services accessible through various channels, such as the web, app, and USSD. Its cloud-based infrastructure allows it to serve a large customer base without any upper cap. By integrating WhatsApp lending, Yabx is expanding the avenues through which individuals can access financial services, promoting frictionless yet responsible financial inclusion.

This collaboration between Yabx and Clickatell is driven their shared goal of enhancing accessibility to financial services in Africa. Clickatell’s reliable and high-performing messaging platform, which adheres to strict security and compliance requirements, enables large consumer brands to deliver billions of messages worldwide. By leveraging the power of WhatsApp for lending, Yabx and Clickatell are not only breaking barriers but also empowering individuals and fostering financial inclusion.

Yabx’s commitment to revolutionizing the credit infrastructure in Africa is evident in its expansion into WhatsApp lending. Through this initiative, Yabx aims to bring sustainable and positive impact to the lives of people throughout the continent. By providing convenient and instant access to loans, Yabx and Clickatell are transforming the way underserved individuals and businesses perceive finance, ultimately improving the landscape of financial services in Africa.