Meta Explores Monetizing WhatsApp to Generate Revenue

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is considering monetizing WhatsApp, the messaging app it acquired nearly 10 years ago for a whopping $19 billion. With approximately 100 billion messages flowing through the app each day, WhatsApp has become a potential goldmine for Meta. This move comes on the heels of Meta’s announcement of paid subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram, as the company seeks new revenue streams.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, aims to reap the benefits of his investment in WhatsApp. While the company has been relatively hands-off with the app, recognizing the risks associated with intervening in such a personal communication space, Meta now finds itself in need of financial resources. Facing challenges such as the failure of the Metaverse, downsizing its workforce, European Union regulations that threaten its hyper-targeted advertising model, and lawsuits alleging harm to the mental health of young users on Facebook and Instagram, the American tech giant is navigating a difficult period.

WhatsApp is regarded as the potential future of Meta’s business. According to a New York Times interview with Zuckerberg, the app needs to generate more revenue to support the development of expensive and experimental products like augmented reality and generative artificial intelligence.

A Shift Towards E-Commerce

The transformation of WhatsApp into a shopping platform is a crucial part of Meta’s plan. The app is currently being tested in multiple countries for in-app payments, allowing users to make direct purchases. Furthermore, businesses can communicate directly with customers, attempting to close sales on the platform.

Nissan, for instance, has created chatbots in Brazil to interact with customers and automatically direct them to the nearest dealership. Today, between 30% and 40% of Nissan’s sales in Brazil are made through WhatsApp.

Advertising is another avenue Meta is exploring for WhatsApp. However, navigating this territory is delicate. In 2021, Meta faced setbacks when it attempted to collect more user information from the messaging app. The company had to backtrack in Europe due to the European Union’s objections and the subsequent exodus of thousands of users.

Learning from its competitor Telegram, Meta is considering introducing subscription-based channels where users can receive messages directly from personalities or businesses. These WhatsApp “Channels” have gained increasing popularity. For instance, the Spanish football club Real Madrid has approximately 24.6 million followers, rapper Bad Bunny has 19.3 million, and even Mark Zuckerberg himself has 16 million followers.

The inclusion of advertising in these channels is being seriously considered Meta, according to the Financial Times. However, time is of the essence, as significant changes loom on the horizon, particularly in Europe.

The Universal Messaging Challenge

The new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation could force messaging apps to become fully compatible with each other. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to communicate with other WhatsApp users. However, in the future, this barrier may be removed in Europe, ending the notion of being confined to a single app’s ecosystem.

Google has taken a stand this week, requesting the European Union’s intervention against the iPhone’s iMessage application. While it is possible to exchange messages with other platforms via SMS, premium features such as encryption and higher-quality media are exclusive to Apple users.

Google sees this as a deceptive method of selling more iPhones while devaluing Android devices. In essence, Google aims to establish its Rich Communication Services (RCS) system, which is touted as the successor to SMS and also offers various innovations. Currently, Apple does not adopt RCS and contends that iMessage does not fall under the DMA’s purview. A decision from the European Commission is expected in February next year.

The Slippery Slope

The messaging landscape is undergoing significant evolution, driven the desire of major companies to monetize the digital freedom these platforms provide. This trend may prompt users to search for alternative applications that guarantee privacy and security. It also raises concerns about the preservation of our digital privacy.

Until now, end-to-end encryption has provided users with a sense of relative safety, ensuring that only the intended recipient could read their messages. Conversations were not utilized to train artificial intelligence, create targeted ads, or be sold to companies for profiling purposes.

However, some regulators oppose the encryption of conversations, arguing that it hinders tracking and apprehending criminals on a large scale.

While governments may initially monitor communications with the intention of preventing crimes, such surveillance could easily expand, endangering privacy—a fundamental right and the cornerstone of a democratic society. Thus, beneath our seemingly simple SMS exchanges, the specter of Orwell and a surveillance society loom.

FAQs

1. Will WhatsApp start displaying advertising?

Meta is exploring the possibility of introducing advertising on WhatsApp, but the company faces challenges due to user concerns and regulatory limitations. The strategy for advertising on the platform is still being developed.

2. How will WhatsApp generate revenue?

WhatsApp is expected to generate revenue primarily through e-commerce and potentially through advertising. The company is testing in-app payment systems and enabling businesses to communicate directly with customers to drive sales.

3. What changes are expected in the messaging landscape?

The messaging landscape is evolving with the potential requirement for messaging apps to become fully compatible with each other. This could remove the barriers between different platforms, enabling users to communicate across apps seamlessly.

4. Is privacy at risk with the monetization of messaging apps?

With the monetization of messaging apps, there are concerns about the preservation of digital privacy. The use of end-to-end encryption has traditionally provided users with a sense of security, but the desire to monetize these platforms may raise questions about the safety of personal information.