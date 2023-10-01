WhatsApp Etiquette: Dos and Don’ts for Effective Communication

WhatsApp has become a ubiquitous messaging platform, allowing users to send a variety of content including text, photos, videos, audio, and even make video calls. However, different recipients may have different preferences when it comes to receiving and responding to WhatsApp messages. To navigate this complex landscape, The Washington Post has outlined a code of conduct for effective messaging etiquette.

One crucial aspect of WhatsApp etiquette is the choice of communication method. Writing information down in a text or email format is recommended for important and time-sensitive messages, as many phones now transcribe voice messages into text, resulting in potential misinterpretation. For long and detailed stories, it is suggested to use voice memos, which provide the best medium for monologues.

Another important etiquette guideline is to send a message before making a call. Unexpected calls can be stressful, especially for busy individuals like managers who are frequently engaged in meetings. In such cases, it is advisable to ask the recipient if they are available for an immediate call or suggest a specific time to chat. For regular callers, it’s beneficial to determine their preferred calling hours to ensure a convenient conversation. Additionally, if a call is urgent, it is important to clarify the urgency in the text message to avoid unnecessary stress.

Privacy is a critical consideration in WhatsApp communication, particularly in the context of data protection. Many workers now use messaging apps like WhatsApp for sharing company documents, including sensitive information such as medical reports or COVID-19 test results. To safeguard sensitive data, legal experts recommend implementing policies and procedures to prevent data breaches and ensuring that only authorized individuals have access to confidential information.

Furthermore, the possibility of human error should be taken into account. A survey revealed that nearly half of respondents use messaging apps to send work-related documents, with about a quarter admitting to occasionally sending them to the wrong recipient. In order to mitigate this risk, organizations should establish clear guidelines and disciplinary measures for the use of messaging apps. Employers should also provide employees with appropriate tools for document management and assess the privacy implications of messaging systems, including how data is stored and transmitted.

In conclusion, practicing good WhatsApp etiquette is crucial for effective communication. It involves considering the medium for different types of messages, respecting the availability and preferences of recipients, protecting privacy and sensitive data, and implementing measures to prevent human errors. By following these guidelines, users can ensure that their WhatsApp messages are received and responded to in the most appropriate and efficient manner.

Sources:

– The Washington Post