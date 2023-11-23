WhatsApp Introduces Email Verification for Account Authentication

WhatsApp is rolling out an update that allows users to link their account to an email address, enabling authentication through email verification instead of the traditional SMS method. This feature was previously available in a beta version of WhatsApp.

The latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone, 23.24.70, released today on the App Store, adds the email verification function. While this option doesn’t replace SMS verification, it serves as an alternative when users are in an area with no cellular coverage and need access to their WhatsApp account.

Adding an email address to the account is a simple process. Users just need to tap on the profile tab, select the Account menu, and choose the Email Address option. WhatsApp ensures that the email address will only be used to access the account and will not be visible to other users.

It’s important to note that the email address is only used for authentication, so a valid phone number is still required to use WhatsApp. Furthermore, WhatsApp has developed a new feature that will allow users to set a username that can be shared with others instead of a phone number, but this option has not been released yet.

WhatsApp has been introducing many new features in recent months. After offering the ability to share HD photos and videos, it appears that the company is testing a feature that will completely eliminate compression. In June, the company added a functionality to automatically mute unknown calls.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I use an email address alone to use WhatsApp?

No, even with email verification, a valid phone number is still required to use WhatsApp.

2. Can others see my email address when I link it to my WhatsApp account?

No, your email address will only be used for account authentication and will not be visible to other users.

3. Is the email verification feature available for Android users?

The article specifically mentions that the update is for WhatsApp on iPhone, so it’s unclear if the feature is also available for Android users. Please refer to WhatsApp’s official communication or update notes for more information.