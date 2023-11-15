WhatsApp Introduces New Voice Chat Experience for Large Groups

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is set to revolutionize the way large groups communicate with its latest voice chat features. Among fierce competition from group-focused platforms like Discord, WhatsApp aims to provide a more seamless and comprehensive experience for its users.

Previously, WhatsApp group calls were limited to a maximum of 15 participants, and the voice chat would begin with a phone-style ringing notification for all users. However, with the introduction of the new feature, voice chats can now accommodate as many as 128 individuals. Each participant will receive a quieter push notification, allowing them to easily join the ongoing call at any time.

One of the key advantages of this update is that even when users are unable to make a call, they can still actively engage in group conversations through text messages. Within the call, participants will have access to controls to mute or hang up at the top of the group chat, enabling them to manage their audio preferences effortlessly. Simultaneously, they can send text messages to other individuals in the group, ensuring continuous communication during the call.

It is worth noting that the current minimum group size requirement for the new voice chat feature is 33 users; smaller groups will continue to use WhatsApp’s existing voice call technology, complete with the traditional phone-style ringing notification.

WhatsApp is dedicated to maintaining user privacy and security, and to further enhance this aspect, they will be rolling out their end-to-end encrypted chat feature to both iOS and Android devices in the coming weeks. This added layer of encryption will ensure that messages and calls remain private and inaccessible to unauthorized individuals.

As WhatsApp expands its reach and capabilities, it strives to deliver a dynamic and inclusive communication experience for users across the globe. With the introduction of these new voice chat features, large groups can now collaborate and interact more seamlessly, ultimately redefining the way we connect with one another.

