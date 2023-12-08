WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Temporary Voice Messages

WhatsApp has recently announced the official release of a new feature that allows users to send temporary voice messages to their contacts. Although this feature was initially introduced in beta form two months ago, it is now available to all users. The functionality of the feature remains the same, with no significant changes made during the official release.

To send a temporary voice message, users need to hold down the record button and swipe up to lock it. Once locked, a “View Once” icon in the form of a number one inside a circle will appear in the bottom right-hand corner. Tapping this icon activates a timer that is attached to the message. Users can then hit send to share the voice message with their contacts.

However, there are a few limitations to this feature. Recipients have a two-week window to listen to the message, after which it will be automatically deleted WhatsApp. Additionally, users cannot save, share, or forward these self-destructing voice messages. It is only possible to restore a recording from a backed-up chat room if it has not been opened before.

The update is currently being rolled out globally to all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS devices. There is no information yet on whether the same feature will be added to the desktop app, which already has the ability to send self-destructing images and videos.

In the meantime, users can stay updated with all the latest reviews and news stories from TechRadar joining their official WhatsApp channel. Keep an eye out for the update on your WhatsApp application in the coming days and start enjoying the new feature of temporary voice messages.