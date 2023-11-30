WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Privacy Feature for Chats: A Step Towards Ensuring Utmost Security

In a bid to enhance user privacy and security, WhatsApp has recently launched an innovative Secret Code feature for chats. This major update aims to address a loophole in the platform’s previous chat lock mechanism. While users could add a fingerprint lock to their private chats on WhatsApp, the flaw allowed anyone who registered their fingerprint on the user’s phone to gain access to their confidential conversations. This compromised the privacy and security of users’ personal information.

To combat this vulnerability, WhatsApp has tightened its security introducing the Secret Code feature. With this enhancement, users can now create a unique and personalized password using words or emojis to safeguard their chats. This ensures that only the user knows the passcode required to unlock the protected conversations. Notably, WhatsApp also offers the option to enable access to locked chats simply entering the secret code in the search bar, providing a convenient and secure experience.

Instead of relying on a fingerprint unlock, users can now opt for a more reliable and customizable password, adding an extra layer of security to their private conversations on WhatsApp. To lock a chat, users no longer need to access individual chat settings; they can simply long-press on a specific chat to enable the lock.

To enable the Secret Code feature and maintain the utmost privacy for your WhatsApp chats, follow these simple steps: open the list of locked chats, tap the three dots at the top, access Chat Lock settings, activate “Hide locked chats,” and set a secret code that is easy for you to remember. As a result, your locked chats will be concealed from the main chat window. Unlike the current design, which displays a shortcut for locked chats when swiping down on the chat screen, this updated feature significantly improves privacy.

If you wish to view your locked chats, simply enter the secret code in the search bar. However, it is important to note that this visibility is temporary and lasts only until you exit the app, ensuring a secure and private chat experience.

The Secret Code feature is gradually rolling out to users starting today. While it may take a few days for the feature to be available to all users, this significant update promises to provide WhatsApp users with enhanced privacy and security for their confidential conversations.

