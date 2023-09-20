WhatsApp Enables In-App Payments in India to Boost Revenue

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has announced that users in India will now be able to make payments for products and services through the chat app. This move is part of Meta’s efforts to generate more revenue from WhatsApp in its largest market. Starting from Wednesday, shoppers will have the option to purchase items using credit and debit cards, WhatsApp Pay, and India’s UPI digital payments network.

While companies will not be charged for in-app payments, Meta stands to benefit from an increase in businesses using WhatsApp as they pay to message their customers. This launch aligns with Meta’s overall strategy to facilitate more e-commerce transactions across its platforms, providing an additional revenue stream to advertising. Furthermore, enabling merchant payments will allow the platform to collect more data, enabling better targeting and personalization of advertisements.

India is a particularly significant market for WhatsApp as it recently surpassed China as the most populous country in the world. With 400 million monthly users exchanging messages in India, WhatsApp has the potential to become one of the top three digital payments apps in the country, according to retail consultancy Technopak Advisors.

WhatsApp has become increasingly important for Meta’s monetization efforts. Companies are charged for delivering marketing and customer service messages to their customers through WhatsApp, as well as for running click-to-message ads on Facebook and Instagram. In the first quarter of 2023, these click-to-message ads generated a revenue run-rate of $10 billion.

WhatsApp’s expansion into in-app payments builds upon its existing collaborations in India. In 2020, the chat app invested $5.7 billion in Jio, a digital unit owned Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Last year, WhatsApp launched its first in-app customer business payments service with JioMart, which has since seen a substantial increase in customers shopping within WhatsApp chats.

This announcement comes in the wake of India’s recently passed data protection bill, which is considered more business-friendly than previous drafts. For tech companies, the eased provisions present significant monetization opportunities. In addition to facilitating merchant payments, WhatsApp has been rolling out peer-to-peer payment features in markets like Brazil and India. However, regulatory challenges have hindered progress in these areas.

All in all, WhatsApp’s introduction of in-app payments in India signals Meta’s dedication to capitalizing on the vast potential of the Indian market and leveraging WhatsApp’s popularity to generate more revenue.

Sources: WhatsApp Inc, Meta, Technopak Advisors, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy