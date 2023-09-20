WhatsApp Introduces Flows Feature for Shopping and Payments in India

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has announced a new feature called Flows that allows users in India to make purchases and send payments using various payment methods such as UPI apps, debit and credit cards. This announcement was made Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg during the Annual Conversations conference in Mumbai. The Flows feature enables businesses to create customized experiences within chat threads, eliminating the need for users to leave the conversation.

With Flows, users can access services such as booking appointments, placing food orders, or checking in for flights directly within WhatsApp. This feature is made possible partnerships with fintech players like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, as well as payment service providers Razorpay and PayU. WhatsApp Pay, which was launched in India a year ago, has been allowed to onboard up to 100 million users for its payments service.

India has become a leader in embracing messaging platforms for business transactions, according to Zuckerberg. The Flows feature will be available to businesses worldwide through the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks. To further enhance business interactions, Meta Verified will be introduced for businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. This will provide businesses with a verified badge, account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to improve accessibility.

WhatsApp is striving to simplify the shopping and payment experience for its users within the chat thread, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps or websites. Meta Verified will offer premium features such as the creation of a custom WhatsApp page for businesses that can be discovered through web searches, and multi-device support for better customer service.

Meta plans to test Meta Verified with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before expanding it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

Sources: WhatsApp, TechCrunch