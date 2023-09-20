WhatsApp Introduces Flows to Enhance In-App Shopping Experience

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is rolling out a new feature called Flows, aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for both merchants and users. Flows allows users to complete tasks, such as booking appointments or selecting flight seats, without having to leave the app. By incorporating building blocks like text boxes, calendars, and seat pickers, merchants can create seamless and engaging shopping experiences directly within WhatsApp.

The introduction of Flows is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to expand its business offerings and support e-commerce. The messaging platform has been conducting tests with various businesses, including Brazilian bank Banco Pan, retailer MagaLu, Lenovo, Indian travel service Redbus, Indian bank SBI, and car reselling platform Spinny. These tests aim to refine Flows as a tool to bolster the shopping and e-commerce vertical on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s revenue model for businesses focuses on conversations within a 24-hour window, which are categorized into marketing, utility, authentication, and service interactions. To facilitate seamless transactions, WhatsApp is partnering with payment gateway providers Razorpay and PayU to introduce new payment partners for the checkout experience in India, where the platform has over 500 million users. Users will now be able to make payments using other UPI apps, as well as credit and debit cards.

In addition to Flows and payment integration, WhatsApp is also exploring personalized messages for merchants. This feature will enable businesses to send customized messages, discounts, and offers to select customers, fostering customer loyalty and enhancing engagement.

With Flows, improved payment support, and personalized messaging, WhatsApp aims to position itself as a comprehensive platform for business communication and transactions. The company aims to foster growth and convenience for both merchants and users, providing a seamless and engaging shopping experience within the app.

