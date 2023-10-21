WhatsApp to Introduce New Features in 2024: An Overview

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has achieved remarkable success with over 2.7 billion active monthly users in more than 180 countries. One of the main reasons for its success is the support it receives from Meta, which has led to a 3,500% increase in its user base since its acquisition. Additionally, WhatsApp constantly updates its features, with new additions being launched every week.

Looking towards the future, there are five new features that WhatsApp plans to introduce before 2024. These include improvements focused on privacy, options to identify snooping, and a significant change that will allow users to chat with people using other messaging services.

One major update is the integration of generative AI agents into WhatsApp. This was announced Meta during the Connect 2023 event, where they revealed their plans to incorporate artificial intelligence into their services, including WhatsApp. The AI agents will offer assistance in various aspects and tasks, such as generating texts and images. They will also provide personalized recommendations and be particularly useful for businesses in customer support.

WhatsApp is also working on introducing a new indicator to notify users if someone takes a screenshot of their chat. This new addition aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the information shared on the app and maintaining privacy. While Meta has not confirmed the release date for this feature, it is expected to be one of the significant updates for WhatsApp in 2023.

In terms of privacy, WhatsApp is developing a feature to hide IP addresses during voice and video calls. This feature, found in the “Privacy” menu, will enhance the security and anonymity of users making it harder for third parties to gather personal information and locations, especially during conversations with unfamiliar contacts.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced Passkey support, which replaces traditional passwords with a more secure method. Passkey is an encrypted key stored locally on the device and synchronized with the cloud. It can only be activated through biometrics such as fingerprint or facial recognition, eliminating the need for manual typing of passwords.

Finally, WhatsApp aims to allow users to chat with individuals who use other messaging services. This feature, if implemented, will be one of the most significant changes in the app’s history and will provide greater flexibility and convenience for users.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features, it remains a dominant force in the messaging app market, offering enhanced privacy, security, and communication capabilities.

