New WhatsApp Web Update Allows for Sending Photos and Videos with One-Time View

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that enables users to send photos and videos with a one-time view directly from the desktop version of the app, WhatsApp Web. This update provides an added layer of privacy allowing messages to automatically delete after being viewed once. However, it’s important to note that these ephemeral messages can only be viewed on the mobile app and not on the desktop.

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced the unique view feature, which allows users to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted after being viewed once in the app. This feature provided an enhanced level of privacy and included the ability to prevent screenshots of these messages. However, in a subsequent update, the company removed the capability to send and view these ephemeral images or videos from the web or desktop version of the app, in an effort to reinforce security and privacy regarding who can access these messages.

Now, in a recent development, WhatsApp, a Meta-owned company, has started enabling the sending of one-time view photos and videos from the web and desktop versions. This makes it easier for users to send these types of messages directly from their computers, without the need for a mobile device. However, the restriction of not being able to view these messages on a desktop computer still remains.

FAQ:

Q: How can I send a one-time view photo or video on WhatsApp Web?

A: To send an image or video with a one-time view on WhatsApp Web, the app has introduced a specific button with a “one” surrounded a circle in the messaging toolbar before sending the content. This icon is the same as the one used in the smartphone version. Once this button is selected, the content is set to be viewed only once and will then be deleted. This feature has started rolling out to some users with the latest updates of WhatsApp for Windows, macOS, and WhatsApp Web.

Please note that this article is based on speculation and there is no official source provided.